Future Said He’d ‘Rather Hang With Jada’ After Someone Suggested He Connect With Will Smith

It never ends in this Instagram world of flexes, social media subs and text messaging rumors. After fans took Jada Pinkett Smith’s comments on Red Table Talk about the challenges of monogamy and vulnerability out of context, and began implying that she and Will had problems, she cleared the air on Twitter: “Only because I got time today. Stop making up headlines. Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves. Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you❣️”

But hip-hop’s favorite cad thought the situation still might be a chance to stir the pot. After a fan suggested Will Smith start hanging with Future, the rapper responded that he’d rather hang with Jada.

Rumors about infidelity and affairs have swirled around Jada and Will from time to time, including an allegation last summer that Jada and August Alsina had a relationship. The couple actually sat down for Red Table Talk themselves to clear the air, letting fans know that there was a period of separation between the two of them, and the relationship happened at that time. Ultimately, they’ve chosen to remain a couple for over 25 years, something that is incredibly rare in this day and age – especially for celebrities. But Future got his dig in, anyway.

