Earthgang has been smooth sailing since they released their long-awaited sophomore album Ghetto Gods. In their continued effort to promote the project, the Atlanta rap duo returns with a new video for “Billi.” The track, which features a verse from fellow ATLien Future, is a standout from the project and the trio uses it to express their desire to be as rich as possible. In the song’s video, which dropped without Future’s presence in it, Earthgang robs an art museum with help from a few ladies. While the duo could just run off with their stolen goods, they decide to kick it in the museum and flaunt their acquisitions which include a shiny diamond and expensive artifacts.

The video for “Billi” arrives after Earthgang supplied visuals for other Ghetto Gods tracks like “Strong Friends,” “American Horror Story,” “Amen,” and “All Eyez On Me.” As for the album itself, Ghetto Gods features 17 songs and additional guest appearances from J. Cole, Ari Lennox, JID, Musiq Soulchild, Baby Tate, Nick Cannon, and more.

Earthgang’s new video was also released after they contributed three tracks — “Ghetto Gods Freestyle,” “Jozi Flows,” and “Everybody Ain’t Sh*t” — to Dreamville’s newly-released project, D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape.

You can watch the video for “Billi” above.

Ghetto Gods is out now via Dreamville and Interscope. You can stream it here.

Baby Tate is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.