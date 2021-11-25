Drake and Future have given us numerous collaborations in their careers including their 2015 joint album What A Time To Be Alive and their most recent single, “Way 2 Sexy” with Young Thug. The duo has been able to strike magic on records time and time again, and their work has now paid off more than ever as one of their collaborations earned a unique accolade. Drake and Future’s 2020 track “Life Is Good” recently landed a Diamond certification meaning that the single sold 10 million or more copies since its release.

Dwight Elder, who is Future’s manager according to Hypebeast, took to Instagram to celebrate the accolade as Future received a plaque to commemorate the accomplishment. To make things better, the rapper received the plaque during a celebration for his 38th birthday.

Shortly after “Life Is Good” was released at the beginning of last year, the track debuted at No. 2 on the singles chart becoming Future’s highest-charting song at the time. It held on to that title until this year when “Way 2 Sexy” reached No. 1 to become the first chart-topping single in Future’s career. While “Life Is Good” may be the first Diamond-certified single for Future, it’s the third for Drake as “Sicko Mode” with Travis Scott and “God’s Plan” previously surpassed the 10 million sales mark.

You can watch Future receive the plaque for “Life Is Good” above.

