Future and Lil Uzi Vert know the key to the success of their Pluto X Baby Pluto collaboration was keeping things simple, so that’s what they do in their latest video from the project, “Drankin N Smokin.” Sticking to the most basic precepts of the rap music video, the duo rents out a mansion, hires a bunch of scantily-clad models, and mugs for the camera as they roam from room to room admiring the scenery. Atlanta comedian Lil Duval makes a cameo as the mansion’s owner and the ostensible impetus for the party.

As prolific as both artists were in 2020, with Future releasing High Off Life early in the year and Uzi dropping Eternal Atake and its deluxe version shortly after, it already looks like Future may be gearing up to release another new project after he cleared his Instagram account, which he usually does in preparation for big album rollouts. Meanwhile, Uzi also has also been teasing new music, which makes sense based on how much music he probably has saved up from years between projects.

In the meantime, it seems the two have been content to continue promoting their shared project with videos for “Drankin N Smokin,” “Over Your Head,” and “That’s It.”

Watch the “Drankin N Smokin” video above.