Future and Meek Mill wrapped up their Legendary Nights tour with Megan Thee Stallion earlier this year and in a new interview, Future revealed that while the two rappers were giving away scholarships onstage, the real money moves were being made behind the scenes as the two bet on just about anything they could. In fact, Future tells Billboard, it turned out that sometimes the hardest part about the tour was just getting them to leave off their bets and get to the stage.

“We were just gambling every night,” Future admits, “The hardest thing to do was to get me and him on the stage because we were backstage gambling. We were either shooting jump shots, pitching quarters, shooting dice, anything that had to do with betting. We would just bet anything.”

He adds that his own jumper is still in proper working order, even though he admits to slacking off on practice. “I still got my jump shot. I don’t work on it as much as I should, but I still have it.” Future and Meek are only the latest rappers to reveal a fondness for gambling backstage. Drake has won plenty of money betting with Quavo and Guapdad 4000, while Post Malone owed YG $20,000 after laying down big money on a recent NFL game. Meanwhile, Meek also lost a lot of money betting against the Toronto Raptors in this year’s NBA Finals, so it’s possible he was just trying to recoup his losses with his own basketball skills while on tour with Future.

Fortunately, it didn’t seem to take much prodding to get Future onstage to pay tribute to Juice WRLD at Rolling Loud this weekend. Watch the video here.

