Future’s ‘Purple Reign’ Mixtape Is His Latest Tape To Hit Streaming Services

Future has been on a tear lately, putting his fan-favorite mixtapes on DSPs one-by-one. He started, naturally, with Monster, the first of three mixtapes he released in 2015 solidifying him as an unstoppable production machine. The next two projects in that unofficial trilogy, Beast Mode and 56 Nights, soon followed. Now, he’s surprise-released yet another one of his iconic tapes to streaming services: The 2016 DJ Esco and Metro Boomin-produced tape, Purple Reign.

Purple Reign is Future’s sixteenth mixtape overall and the first non-commercial mixtape since the 2015 mixtape trilogy of Monster, Beast Mode, and 56 Nights. It contained the standout tracks “Wicked” and “Perkys Calling” as well as an eclectic roster of trap producers that included Metro Boomin, Nard & B, Southside, and Zaytoven. Purple Reign was released between Future’s joint project with Drake, What A Time To Be Alive, and his fourth studio album, Evol (on which “Wicked” also appears).

Future’s re-upped mixtapes are an admirable placeholder for fans thirsty for his new project Life Is Good, which he announced earlier this month after releasing videos for its singles “Tycoon” and “Life Is Good” featuring Drake. The song “Life Is Good” was also remixed with DaBaby and Lil Baby.

Purple Reign is now available for streaming via Epic Records. Stream it here.