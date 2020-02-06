Future’s Oldest Son Was Arrested For Alleged Gang Activity

TMZ reports that Future is preparing a legal defense for his oldest son Jakobi Wilburn, who was arrested last month in Georgia on charges of criminal gang activity, trespass and the altered ID of a firearm. Jakobi was allegedly found in possession of a gun with the serial number filed off, which is a felony carrying a punishment of up to five years in prison in the state of Georgia.

Although Jakobi is currently only 17 years old, in Georgia, 17-year-olds may be tried as adults. According to court documents, he described himself as “indigent” — i.e. “poor” — and needed a public defender, but apparently, Future refused to let his son go to court with a government-appointed lawyer. Jakobi’s mother Jessica Smith told TMZ, “Our son is a minor and to protect his well being in this trying situation, we ask that everyone please respect our privacy at this time.”

Jakobi is one of Future’s six children, who all have different mothers. Smith previously filed a lawsuit against Future in 2013, accusing him of lying about his income to pay less child support. She did so again three years later asking for another increase in child support.

A court date for Jakobi's case has not yet been set.