Netflix and Hulu both released documentaries detailing the catastrophe of the fraudulent Fyre Fest last year, causing people to be outraged by the event, which left attendees stranded and employees penny-less. The festival’s organizer, Billy McFarland, was sentenced to 26 months in federal prison in Ohio while his business partner Ja Rule distanced himself from the disaster. But now, McFarland is ready to tell his side of the story in a new multi-part podcast series.

Cleverly titled Dumpster Fyre, McFarland will recount the events from his perspective from prison. The story will be told in several parts and consists of several phone interviews between McFarland and acclaimed podcaster Jordan Harbinger of The Jordan Harbinger Show

According to Forbes, McFarland expresses remorse throughout the phone calls with Harbinger, saying “a three-month stint in solitary confinement” brought a “forced reflection on [his] mistakes and the people [he] hurt.” McFarland added, “I’m aware of the pain and suffering that I caused. What I did was completely wrong and stupid. […] When I think about the mistakes that were made and what happened, there’s no way that I can describe it but just, ‘What the f*ck was I thinking?”

Apparently, McFarland is adamant about repaying what he owes. The entrepreneur has committed to put 100 percent of the profits from the podcast towards the $26 million he owes to various employees and investors.

Watch McFarland’s Dumpster Fyre trailer above.

The first episode of Dumpster Fyre airs 10/20. Listen to it here.