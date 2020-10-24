Billy McFarland was the subject of two documentaries last year that followed the entrepreneur’s failed event Fyre Fest. McFarland is currently serving a six-year prison sentence for fraud but recently announced he would be telling his side of the story in a new podcast titled Dumpster Fyre. The podcast premiered Tuesday, and now, McFarland has apparently been placed in solitary confinement following the tell-all’s release.

According to a report from the New York Times, McFarland’s lawyer, Jason Russo, said the disgraced entrepreneur is being held in solitary confinement for up to 90 days while an investigation takes place. “We believe the investigation stems from his participation in the podcast and the photographs that were taken and utilized in the trailer, which were all properly taken,” Russo said. “We don’t believe he’s violated any rule or regulation, and there can’t possibly be anything else. He’s been a model prisoner there.”

The original announcement of the Dumpster Fyre podcast arrived alongside a newly-minted Instagram account which contains photos of McFarland in his prison cell. Russo claims the Instagram page is being run by McFarland’s team, and that all photos of the entrepreneur were taken with a prison-approved disposable camera.

This apparently is not McFarland’s first time being placed in solitary confinement. According to Forbes, McFarland was previously held in solitary confinement for three months after guards discovered he was holding onto a flash drive, which is a prohibited item in prison. In that time, he came to terms with his crime and expressed remorse after the experience brought a “forced reflection on [his] mistakes and the people [he] hurt.” McFarland added, “I’m aware of the pain and suffering that I caused. What I did was completely wrong and stupid. […] When I think about the mistakes that were made and what happened, there’s no way that I can describe it but just, ‘What the f*ck was I thinking?”

