Getty Image

A lot has been said about the Fyre Festival since the thing collapsed, especially thanks to a pair of documentaries about it that came out earlier this year. Ultimately, though, there were a lot of moving parts involved in this story, and it’s tough to cover everything in just a couple hours of screen time. Apparently, Billy McFarland, the man behind the madness, wants to share his side of the story, as he is reportedly penning a memoir about the whole thing, and then some, while in prison.

In a new New York Magazine feature, freelance editor Josh Rabb spoke about working with McFarland on the book, which is tentatively titled Promythus: The God Of Fyre. The piece reveals that McFarland has been handwriting pages in prison, and McFarland estimates the book will be about 800 handwritten pages long.

The piece describes the nature of the book:

“The book, McFarland said, chronicles his career from the first investment in a now-shuttered start-up back in 2011 to the FBI paying him a visit days after the festival imploded. [Publicist Brandon Rubinshtein] provided Raab with a bullet-pointed, name-dropping list of selected stories, the sorts of ‘great and terrible moments’ McFarland planned to highlight. Actors, models, musicians, people who are only famous because their parents are, cameos from members of the Trump administration, the list goes on and on. Much of McFarland’s plan centers around telling what he calls the ‘raw’ story, the story he feels that the Hulu and Netflix documentaries — both released in January 2019 — failed to fully depict.”

Furthermore, McFarland said he was inspired to write the book by Jordan Belfort, whose memoir, The Wolf Of Wall Street, was the basis for the Leonardo DiCaprio movie of the same name.

Read the full feature here.