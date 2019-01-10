Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

One of the most controversial music moments of 2017 was the Fyre Festival, the destination fest in the Bahamas that failed to deliver on virtually any of the lofty promises it made. That whole thing happened nearly two years ago now, so it can be easy to forget how much a debacle it really was. If you need a reminder, Netflix is getting ready to release a documentary about the fest (on January 18), and after sharing a brief teaser clip in December, there is now a full-length trailer for Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened.

The two-minute preview lays out the basics of the story: The fest generated a lot of buzz online, but as the trailer notes, “Powerful models built this festival, and then one picture of cheese on toast ripped down the festival.”

Netflix says of the movie, “Created by Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule, Fyre Festival was promoted as a luxury music festival on a private island in the Bahamas featuring bikini-clad supermodels, A-List musical performances and posh amenities. Guests arrived to discover the reality was far from the promises.” They also previously called it “a revealing new doc about the insanity and rapid unraveling of Fyre Festival: the greatest party that never happened,” adding that it “gives a first-hand look into the disastrous crash of Fyre as told by the organizers themselves.”

