G-Eazy is gearing up to release his fourth studio album, These Things Happen Too, which will be out next Friday, September 24. Ahead of the album’s release he’s shared several tracks, including “A Little More” with Kiana Lede and “Down” with Latto.

Today, he dropped a brand new single and video featuring another collaborator, Demi Lovato, an artist who has faced similar scrutiny as the Oakland rapper. As his debut album from 2014 was called These Things Happen, this new installment serves as a follow-up to his breakout, and if this new single “Breakdown” is an indication, the rapper is going to get brutally honest about what he’s been through. Most notably, the rapper’s break up with Halsey was well-documented as the pair had the hit single “Him & I” together prior to the relationship’s end, and were supposedly working on music right up until the end of their time together. He also faced further scrutiny for a 2018 drug possession incident in Sweden.

Headlines about their relationship flit by in the video, which frequently features a split screen of Demi and G-Eazy, both trying to handle what they’re going through. Demi’s struggles with addiction and recovery have also been well-documented, and they even released a tell-all documentary getting into the details of what happened. Directed by Daniel CZ, the video offers a searing reflection on fame, shame, and celebrity culture. Check it out above.