G-Eazy insisted that he and Megan Thee Stallion are “just friends” after a video of the two kissing went viral and sparked dating rumors among fans. While Megan herself quickly refuted the rumors, G-Eazy — who maintains a lower profile on social media — finally cleared the air when People Magazine reporters asked him about it at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party during the Oscars Sunday.

“We’re just friends,” he confirmed, clearing up the last smidgeon of doubt about the two rappers’ relationship status. Megan tweeted about the rumors shortly after they began, writing, “Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out but I am not f*cking G Eazy.” The 24-year-old Texas rapper had previously been linked to other performers like Trey Songz, who tweeted about her after he saw her “Big Ol Freak” video, Wiz Khalifa, with whom she posed for photos, and even NBA basketball player Tristan Thompson. However, as she asserts in the lyrics to her latest single, “B.I.T.C.H.,” she’s single and apparently not looking.

Meanwhile, G-Eazy himself seems to be more comfortable with a “friends with benefits”-type situation himself. He recently released “Still Be Friends” with Tory Lanez and Tyga, perhaps indicating that he’s got a different dating agenda than the one fans envision.