G-Eazy has been finding more and more innovative video ideas as he seemingly gears up for… something. He may or may not have a project coming soon, but he’s been dropping singles left and right. Most recently, he put the video for his Tory Lanez and Tyga collaboration “Still Be Friends” online in a most unusual fashion, then did a pair of surprise covers of classic rock songs. Today, he shares the quarantine-ready video for his latest single, “Moana,” produced by Zaytoven and featuring semi-newcomer Jack Harlow.

Because social distancing prevents him from doing one of his favorite kinds of videos — again, search for “Still Be Friends” off of company time — Gerald still manages to make his latest clip a social affair by FaceTiming a few of his famous friends. Yes, that includes his co-stars from his latest video, who pop up early via video calls to show off their official, Vixen-brand “uniforms.” However, a number of more conventional celebrities appear, from fellow rappers like YG, Snoop Dogg, Diddy, and Eazy’s Bay Area compatriots Allblack and Sage The Gemini, to athletes like Blake Griffin and Marshawn Lynch. There’s also a plethora of DJs from across the nation, fans doing dances, and pretty girls who “look like Moana.”

Watch G-Eazy’s “Moana” video with Jack Harlow above.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.