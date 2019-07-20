Getty Image

If you’ve read any headlines over the last few weeks, you probably heard that ASAP Rocky was arrested in Sweden July 2 for gross assault. The rapper has been imprisoned since then, despite the efforts of the US State Department, Rocky’s lawyers, and, uh, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

But ASAP Rocky is not the first rapper to have a run-in with the law in Sweden. G-Eazy was arrested in Stockholm last year for assault, possession of drugs, and use of narcotics. But while Rocky has been imprisoned for over two weeks, G-Eazy was able to strike a deal with prosecutors less than 48 hours after his arrest.

As reported by Complex, G-Eazy took to Twitter to defend Rocky. The rapper argued that the reason he was treated more fairly by Swedish authorities was the color of his skin.

This is the sad truth…The difference between me and Rocky’s treatment in Sweden brings to mind two concepts that disgustingly go hand in hand: white privilege and systemic racism. Let's call it what it is. He should not be behind bars right now. My heart goes out to @asvpxrocky pic.twitter.com/PHDrKsfiUF — G-Eazy (@G_Eazy) July 20, 2019

G-Eazy's tweet was in response to an article from TMZ titled ""ASAP Rocky Treated Way Differently Than White Rapper." Other celebrities jumped into the conversation sparked by the article, including Jada Pinkett Smith.

Hold it … G-Eazy got to strike a deal a day and half after possession of drugs and assault charges??? But you’re holding Rocky. We got the message loud and clear Sweden. Trust me … we got it. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 19, 2019