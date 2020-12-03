On Wednesday, G Herbo found himself in hot water after being named in a federal fraud case brought up in Massachusetts. According to the Chicago Tribune, the PTSD rapper, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, his music promoter, and other members of his crew are accused of fraud and identity theft. The case alleges that Herbo and his crew used stolen IDs to access more than one million dollars worth of luxury items over a four-year period.

According to court documents, Herbo and company allegedly used the money for private jets, limousine rides, car rentals, a villa in Jamaica, and the purchase of two designer puppies. The charges were initially filed in September through a Springfield, Massachusetts U.S. District Court, but the court documents were not made public until Wednesday. The 14-count indictment charges all members with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Herbo also faces an additional charge of wire fraud as well.

Antonio “T-Glo” Strong, who is Herbo’s music promoter, was, as per the Tribune, “alleged to be the ringleader of a $1.5 million fraud” by U.S. District Judge Robert Dow. As for Herbo himself, it’s unclear if he’s made any plans to appear in court to face charges. The charges also come days after he was included on the 2020 issue of the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

(via Chicago Tribune)