It’s barely been a year since G Herbo dropped his third album, PTSD, an effort many called the best and most well-rounded project of his career. Now, he’s back with his fourth effort, titled 25, after the age he’ll turn later this fall. With the new project comes a brand new video for “I Don’t Wanna Die.”

The visual captures the Chicago native standing on top of a bus as it rides through his hometown. Clips of children playing in the street are displayed in the first half of the video before things take a turn for the worst as Herbo shows the darker side of the city that raised him.

25 arrives as a 19-track effort with guest appearances from Polo G, Lil Tjay, 21 Savage, The Kid Laroi, Gunna, Yosohn, and Rowdy Rebel. Prior to the album’s release, Herbo detailed the road that led to his fourth album in an Instagram post.

“I LOST MORE THAN I EVER GAINED BEING IN THE STREETS & STILL NEVER COMPLAINED,” he wrote in part. “NOW THAT I TURNED #25 I JUST GREW A LIL WISER BUT IM STILL JUST AS PASSIONATE ABOUT THIS SH*T & EVERYTHING I BELIEVE IN! I COULD GO ON & ON ABOUT THIS SH*T BUT IM NOT!”

25 is out now via Machine/Epic. Get it here.

