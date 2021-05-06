After being charged with identity fraud late last year, G Herbo has been hit with new charges related to that case. According to The Shade Room, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts filed additional charges against the rapper, born Herbert Wright III, for allegedly lying to a federal agent about his connection to one of the co-defendants in the case. Wright reportedly denied having a direct relationship with Antonio Strong, his friend and business associate. The FBI believes Wright and Strong have known each other since 2016 and maintained frequent contact since.

“Herbert Wright III, a/k/a ‘Herb,’ ‘Lil Herb,’ ‘G Herbo,’ and ‘Herbert Light,’ knowingly and willfully made the following materially false, fictitious and fraudulent statements and representations in a matter within the jurisdiction of the executive branch of the Government of the United States,” read federal documents The Shade Room obtained. “That is, during a voluntary interview with a special agent of the United States Secret Service and a special agent of the (FBI).”

Federal prosecutors also believe Wright gave Strong money and received “private jet charters, luxury accommodations, and exotic car rentals” in return. As a result, a motion to connect the new charges to the original fraud case was filed, which, according to Complex, he approved through a signed document. Herbo will return to court for the identity theft charges in August.