G Herbo Performed ‘PTSD’ And ‘Intuition’ For Audiomack’s ‘Fine Tuned’ Series

G Herbo’s PTSD is looking to be both the best and most well-received album of his career. Earlier this week, the Chicago rapper earned his first top-ten Billboard placement with the album as it landed at No. 7 on the albums chart. Continuing to promote the album, Herbo brought his talents to Audiomack and its Fine Tuned series to perform a medley of tracks off the album.

Rather the keeping the normal production that surrounds the songs in his performance, Herbo opted for a stripped-down version of each as he performed “PTSD” and “Intuition” backed by the piano-playing of Matt Composure. The former of the two was one of the early highlights on the album as it delivered another posthumous track by Juice WRLD and showcased strong verses from Herbo and Chance The Rapper.

For the performance, Herbo began with “PTSD,” performing just his verse on the song before smoothly transitioning to “Intuition” to perform the track in its entirety. His set on Fine Tuned also followed the release of his “Feelings” video, one that saw Herbo sitting down for a therapy session of his own.

PTSD is out now via Machine Entertainment Group and Epic Records. Get it here.