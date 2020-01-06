G Herbo Pleads Guilty To Battery Against His Son’s Mother

Last April, Chicago rapper G Herbo was arrested for battery in Atlanta after an argument with his son’s mother reportedly became violent. Today, TMZ reports Herbo has pled guilty to the misdemeanor charge of battery and sentenced to 12 months of probation and 150 hours of community service. He was also ordered to attend a 24-week family violence intervention program. He will not, however, face jail time — provided he stays out of future trouble.

Herbo — real name Herbert Randall Wright III — was accused of dragging his son’s mother, Ariana Fletcher, by her hair during their altercation, leading to “minor” scratches on her arm. After the fight, he reportedly took his son and left the house; he was arrested by police upon his return. His lawyer told TMZ that the rapper is “eager put this incident behind him and to move on with his life and his work—both in the studio and in the community.”

His lawyer also added, “It is Herbert’s sincere desire to maintain harmony going forward while continuing to take care of his responsibilities to his family and to everyone else who depends on him.” Toward that end, he is preparing a joint mixtape, No Limitations, with fellow Chicago drill veteran Lil Bibby and promoting his most recent album, Sessions, which released December 27 on Machine/Epic/Cinematic.