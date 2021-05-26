According to MassLive — an offshoot of Springfield, Massachusetts-based newspaper The Republican — Chicago rapper G Herbo pled “not guilty” to charges of lying to federal agents about his alleged involvement in identity fraud. Herbo appeared in Springfield court via Zoom from his home in Los Angeles to enter his plea in the new case, which resulted from his allegedly telling a federal agent he had no relationship with a defendant in the original case.

Prosecutors maintained that Herbo and the other defendant, Chicago promoter Antonio Strong, actually did have a relationship that saw Strong giving Herbo “valuable goods,” including “private jet charters, luxury accommodations, and exotic car rentals.” Of course, the problem is that those luxuries were supposedly purchased with the ill-gotten gains from an identity fraud scam involving the two men and four others, for which they were indicted in December. However, the additional charges were tacked on more recently; federal prosecutors filed the new charges earlier this month, claiming Herb (Herbert Wright III) “knowingly and willfully made the following materially false, fictitious and fraudulent statements and representations in a matter within the jurisdiction of the executive branch of the Government of the United States.”

Meanwhile, Herbo is set to go to court on the original charges of identity theft in August. He pled “not guilty” to those in December after turning himself in, and before addressing the charges on his recent single “Statement.”