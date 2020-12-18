Earlier this month, the internet received the surprising news that G Herbo was charged in connection with a Massachusetts identity fraud case. According to the Chicago Tribune, the rapper was specifically charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and wire fraud. Herbo turned himself in a day later and pled not guilty to the charges the following week. Now, the PTSD rapper returns with a new single that addresses the situation and aims to repaint his image with his fans and the public in general.

Calling Southside to lay the beat for him, G Herbo returns with “Statement.” The song comes with no hook and just a brief intro and outro, leaving Herbo a larger canvas to paint on as he addresses the recent events that occurred over the past couple of weeks. He denies the fraud allegations by rapping, “Let’s talk about them jets, yeah, let’s talk about Jamaica / Ask about me, I ain’t never been a fraud.” He also discusses his arrest and how fans ave reacted to it. “Bond money, know I’m straight / I spent a 130K at the gate,” he raps. They like, “Swervo stay safe”, I’m like, “Man, y’all late” / Y’all like, “Free me”, I’m like, “I’ve been in the crib all day.”

After knocking down the accusations against him, he also announced a new album was on the way at the end of the song saying, “Too Fire, the album comin’ soon n****.”

Listen to “Statement” in the video above.