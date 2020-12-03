G Herbo Turns Himself In To Face The Fraud Charges Against Him

Today turned out to be early Christmas for rapper-hunting federal authorities. After Casanova surrendered on racketeering charges in New York, TMZ reports that Chicago rapper G Herbo turned himself over in Los Angeles. The two rappers were both pivotal figures in their cities’ respective drill movements, but they allegedly also shared a penchant for organized crime. Along with his associates, Herbo is accused of large-scale fraud, using stolen IDs to charter private planes, rent vacation homes, and even buy designer puppies, to the tune of around $1 million of illegally-obtained merchandise and services. Charges were filed in Massachusetts, with 14 counts handed out to Herbo and his allies.

Although Herbo maintained his innocence through a rep who said he “looks forward to establishing his innocence in court,” the charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft carry some pretty heavy penalties. The wire fraud can get him up to 20 years in prison with fines up to a quarter of a million dollars. The identity theft charges can cost him up to two years in prison.

The timing of the indictments is especially ironic as he had just appeared in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list for 2020. His album, PTSD, was even included in Uproxx’s Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2020 list.