G-Herbo Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Identity Fraud

Chicago rapper G Herbo pled not guilty to federal charges of identity fraud today, according to the Chicago Tribune. Herbo, a pioneer of the Windy City’s 2010s drill movement is accused of using stolen IDs and credit cards to make charges for luxury services such as private jet trips and “designer puppies.” Appearing in court from his Los Angeles home via video conference, Herbo pled “not guilty” to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He was freed after turning himself in earlier this week on an unsecured $75,000 bond.

Herbo will also be allowed to travel outside of California, due to a $25,000 cash bond posted by his manager Joseph “JB” Bowden, in order to visit his fiancee Taina Williams in New Jersey. Williams is four months pregnant with the couple’s child. A former girlfriend with whom Herbo also has a child (and a battery case against him) is listed as a witness in the case, but he was ordered not to speak with her about it.

Herbo faces up to six years in prison if he’s convicted, although his prior criminal history could result in additional enhancements. He was previously convicted of weapons violations in his home Cook County. Among those charged with Herbo are his crew members and fellow Chicagoans Antonio “T-Glo” Strong, Wright’s promoter and manager; rapper Joseph “Jo Rodeo” Williams; and alleged co-conspirators Steven Hayes Jr., Demario Sorrells, and Terrence Bender.

According to the indictment, which was unsealed last week, the group charged over $1 million of luxury goods to credit card numbers they obtained on the dark web. The news comes just as Herbo received renewed attention for his album PTSD, one of Uproxx’s Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2020, and his performance of the title track on The Tonight Show, as well as appearing on Forbes‘ 30 Under 30 list for 2020.