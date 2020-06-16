The country has changed since the death of George Floyd. Protests against police brutality sprung up across the nation, and in the midst of all this, support has also been shown for the daughter Floyd left behind, Gianna. Kanye West, for his part, established a college fund for the six-year-old, and now Gianna has expressed her gratitude.

On her Instagram, Floyd shared an image of text that read, “Thank you Kanye for securing my college education,” and wrote in the post, “Thank You Kanye, Because of You I Will have a college Education… Mommy and I are so thankful for you and your family @kimkardashian.”

Kanye isn’t the only person who has helped make Floyd’s future better: Earlier this week, Floyd also took to Instagram to thank Barbra Streisand for giving her the gift of Disney stock.

Stephen Jackson, a friend of George Floyd and his family, recently spoke about the hole Floyd’s death has left in his daughter’s life, saying, “He will never see her grow up, graduate, he will never walk her down the aisle. If there’s a problem she’s having and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore. There’s a lot of stuff you said that he’s gonna miss, that I’m gonna be there for. I’m gonna walk her down the aisle, I’m gonna be there for her. I’ma be there to wipe away her tears, I’m gonna be here for you and Gigi.”