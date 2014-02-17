Madonna Stole An Artist’s Work, So He’s Out For Revenge

Using someone’s work on the Internet without accreditation is no laughing matter, unless we’re laughing at Madonna. Then it’s cool. Last week, the Queen of Pop posted an image of the Village People but with their faces replaced by Vladimir Putin’s on her Instagram and Facebook, using the hashtag “#artforfreedom.” The painting comes from well-known artist Jim’ll Paint It. Not that you’d know: Madonna failed to link to his Facebook page or any of his work, let alone mention his name, and her feed quickly filled with upset fans.
Cool thanks Madonna for your approval of ripping other people’s work off. If I ever decide to listen to your music it’s nice to know that you wouldn’t mind me downloading a torrent.
That’s when Jim got involved. He was pissed, with good cause.
Well yesterday was a wee bit frustrating to say the least. It seems my Putin painting has taken on a life of its own. Of all people, Madonna took it upon herself to share a heavily compressed, completely uncredited version on her Instagram and Facebook pages gaining nearly 40,000 likes and a further 5,800 uncredited shares.
I’m not one for pride but this did annoy me a fair amount because in not crediting me she has failed to promote the T-shirt the image is from which has so far raised £1,400 for Stonewall and Human Rights Watch. Given that her post got more than twice as many likes as the original image I can only imagine how much money could have been raised had she (or whoever runs her social media) taken the small effort to reverse-search the image on Google and credit me or at least post a link to the T-shirt.
So, feel free to post your most unflattering Madonna requests below. Also, the original T-shirt can be found here with £5 from every sale split between Stonewall and Human Rights Watch. (Via)
The t-shirt is sold out, but bookmark this link in case a new batch comes in soon. Anyway, here’s the winner of the unflattering Madonna contest. Please say hello to “Madonna drying out cigarette ends under a hand drier in the ladies toilets in Wetherspoons.”
Still less disturbing than this.
He gave her Man Hands !
Life gave her man hands.
I’m sorry but this is incredibly stupid. I follow Madonna’s Instagram and she often posts things that she finds randomly online so yes it’s her mistake, but I’m sure she didn’t know where it came from. This guy should have just contacted her people and asked for credit and explained the situation and I’m sure it would have been rectified instead of being a bitchy immature child…
Whoa whoa whoa, hold up. You FOLLOW MADONNA ON INSTAGRAM?
Another madonna pre-programmed defence bot.
like this piece of “art” is worth anything? at least now it is know. the “artist” shoulda been flattered that she posted this on her instagram, something her 8 yr old coulda drawn blindfolded. all he had to do was comment with a link pointing to the T-shirt. jesus, someone teach this guy a thing or two about SNS!!!! but no, he had to cash in as much as possible, and lucky for him journalism these days is so lame that such crap gets published in the first place.
I do love it when people apply that half-arsed “a kid could have done that” argument to work there is no way a child could have done.
There seems to be a fair few butthurt Madonna fans out there who don’t understand the brilliance that is Jim’ll Paint it… He does art. On Paint. By request. It’s hilarious.
Sounds like another indie darling has jumped on Madonna’s bandwagon.
Such emotive language ‘stole’ . He should be grateful for the publicity. Many fans commented on Madonna’s instagram on whose work it was and since Madonna has 1.3 m followers he’s had enough free exposure to more than compensate for any so called copyright infringement. Pathetic!!! Besides which the image was on other sites before appearing on Madonna’s instagram! Still, I guess he picked the biggest bandwagon to jump on, that way he couldn’t miss!!!!
As if her multi-million in Russia were’t bad enough. You know Russia right? Where they have severe human rights abuses against GLBT people and where Madonna has invested huge amounts of money? No boycott for the material Mange. That low life hack has stolen EVERY SINGLE thing in her entire career. Great to see someone fighting back. I hope he ignores madonna’s stalking sheep like fans.