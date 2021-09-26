Ghostface Killah’s last album came in 2019 with Ghostface Killahs, a 14-track effort with features from Method Man, Inspectah Deck, Cappadonna, and more. Now,the Wu-Tang rapper is ready to release his fourteenth album. He hopped into Reddit’s HipHopHeads forum and revealed who would handle production on his upcoming album, Supreme Clientele 2. “SUPREME CLIENTELE 2 IS EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY: KANYE WEST, MIKE DEAN & PRODUCERPLUGUNI.COM, RELEASE DATE: FEB 2022,” he wrote in the post.

That means fans won’t have long to wait.

Ghostface has recently been looking backward, as well as forward. During an interview with Vulture, Ghostface spoke about Supreme Clientele and some of his intentions, or lack thereof, behind songs on the album.

“When I was rhyming on ‘Nutmeg’ and ‘One’ on Supreme Clientele, I made a style that I couldn’t even tell what it was,” he said. “I just wanted to use some words that sounded good with each other and everybody’s trying to decipher what I mean when, really, I don’t even know what it means because I had no beat.” He added, “But something said, ‘Make a record. Write a verse real quick just putting words together, whether they mean something or not. Just put them together.’”

The announcement comes months after Ghostface put on a show with Raekwon for a Verzuz battle back in February.