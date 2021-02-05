After stepping into the mainstream light with an appearance on Drake’s “Chicago Freestyle” track, Giveon took flight in 2020 and never looked back. The Long Beach singer dropped his debut EP, Take Time a month after the Drake collaboration, and later on in the year, he gave his growing fan base a second EP with When It’s All Said And Done. Now, Giveon is hard at work on his debut album and before that arrives, he returned to When It’s All Said And Done to drop a video for the EP’s standout, “Still Your Best.”

The visual is a fairly simple one: Giveon is seated with an unnamed woman who remains silent for the duration of the video. The words of the song become the foundation of the conversation the singer holds with the woman.

“Say my love is bad / So you let me go,” he sings. “But my love is more / Just wanna let you know.” Due to the straightforward nature of the song, viewers can see and feel the tension between Giveon and the woman, something the singer said was intentional.

“The inspiration behind this video was to make the listener feel like they’re in the room during a very tense conversation,” he said in a statement.

I would say back to work; but I never left. pic.twitter.com/LmQv7xey2g — Giveon (@giveon) January 19, 2021

Prior to the video’s release, Giveon teased the release of his debut album in a post to Twitter. In other news, the singer could win his first Grammy award thanks to a nomination for Best R&B Album at the upcoming show.

When It’s All Said And Done is out now via Epic. Get it here.