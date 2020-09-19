After the platform took it back to the 1980s with their Teddy Riley and Babyface battle back in April, Verzuz opted to celebrate the 80s once again in their most recent battle between Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle. A well-received battle by viewers with more 3.7 million tuning in to see, the showdown became the second-highest tweeted battle for the platform since it started earlier this year. While Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle’s Verzuz served to be another successful one for the Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, it was even more successful for Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle as the duo earned the best streaming weeks of their career following the battle.

According to Billboard, Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight earned a combined total of 4.1 million on-demand streams in the U.S. between the days of Sept. 13-16. That number compares to the 1.8 million on-demand streams that the duo earned in the four days leading to their battle. Knight contributed 1.9 million on-demand streams of the 4.1 million total, while LaBelle contributed the remaining 2.2 million.

Looking at the groups’ individual numbers and stretching the time range to a week, Knight earned a total of 2.45 million streams during the week of Sept. 11-16, a personal best for the singer as it passed her previous record of 2 million streams which she earned in the week ending on August 8, 2019. As for Labelle, her total of 2.2 million streams eclipsed her weekly best record of 1.4 million streams, one she earned in the week ending on December 26, 2019.

(via Billboard)