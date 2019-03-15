Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2019 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @TheKillers (Saturday) and @TheCure (Sunday). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. pic.twitter.com/jYOoTQQurf — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) March 15, 2019

Every so often, the Glastonbury Festival takes what is known as a “fallow year,” which is a break to allow the land to recover for the wear and tear a major festival inflicts on it, since the festival takes place on a farm. For that reason, there was no Glastonbury in 2018. However, the five-day UK festival is returning in 2019, from June 26 to 30. The first portion of the lineup has been announced, and there’s a lot to it.

The headliners are The Cure, Kylie Minogue, The Killers, Stormzy, and Janet Jackson, and there’s something for pretty much everybody beyond that. Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, and Damon Albarn’s The Good, The Bad & The Queen will scratch the indie itch. Wu-Tang Clan, Lauryn Hill, and Jorja Smith will please hip-hop and R&B enthusiasts, while Miley Cyrus, Sigrid, and others will bring some pop to the party.

Here’s the full lineup so far: The Killers, The Cure, Stormzy, Kylie Minogue, Janet Jackson, George Ezra, Liam Gallagher, Miley Cyrus, Tame Impala, The Chemical Brothers, Vampire Weekend, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Janelle Monae, Christine And The Queens, Two Door Cinema Club, Jorja Smith, Bastille, Hozier, Sigrid, Snow Patrol, Cat Power, Wu-Tang Clan, Anne-Marie, Years & Years, Billie Eilish, The Good, The Bad & The Queen, Hot Chip, Stefflon Don, Jon Hopkins, Santigold, The Streets, Lizzo, Kamasi Washington, IDLES, Rosalía, Johnny Marr, Diplo, Mavis Staples, Rex Orange County, Little Simz, Michael Kiwanuka, Kate Tempest, Loyle Carner, King Princess, Jungle, Neneh Cherry, Kurt Vile & The Violators, The Comet Is Coming, Interpol, Pale Waves, Friendly Fires, Sharon Van Etten, Pond, Sons Of Kemet, Aurora, Fat White Family, Sheryl Crow, Maribou State, Fatoumata Diawara, Bugzy Malone, Low, Sam Fender, This Is The Kit, BCUC, Shura, and Slowthai.

Learn more about the festival and how to get tickets on the Glastonbury website.