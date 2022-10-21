Did GloRilla Just Learn That Foxes Are Real Animals?

GloRilla’s Twitter features a gorilla emoji by her name and Ice Age‘s famous sloth Sid as her profile picture. The Philadelphia Eagles paid homage to her in the end zone last weekend. But don’t expect the Memphis rapper to add “The Fox (What Does The Fox Say?)” to her playlist anytime soon (or maybe do): GloRilla seemingly learned about the fox’s real-life existence in the animal kingdom during a recent visit to KISS FM UK.

Henrie, Kiss FM host and DJ, casually mentioned “people say that they hate foxes taking a poo in their garden” as what was supposed to be a throwaway comment about past absurd things guests have said on the show. “Foxes?” GloRilla interjected with a confused look. “What’s them? The animal fox? Y’all got them out here?”

Henrie asked if GloRilla had seen one yet, while induced more confounded facial expressions, and encouraged her to come to South London if she wants to see a fox because “they own the streets here.”

“So they like dogs?” GloRilla asked, also wondering if they’re orange. Henrie explained that they’re like undomesticated dogs, even though some British people still treat them like pets. “I can’t believe it,” GloRilla said. “I never even knew foxes was real.”

“Can’t believe I was talking to Glo about foxes of all things in the world,” Henrie tweeted with a laughing emoji.

can’t believe i was talking to glo about foxes of all things in the world 😂 https://t.co/KMuQZ9xeTi — Henrie (@HenrieVIII) October 21, 2022

In GloRilla’s defense, she’s too busy to be scouting foxes. After blowing up with “FNF (Let’s Go)” and subsequently signing with Yo Gotti’s CMG label, Glo notched her first top-10 Hot 100 entry with the Cardi B-assisted “Tomorrow 2,” donated $25,000 to her former high school, and won Best Breakthrough Artist at the BET Hip-Hop Awards. Her standout 2022 will continue with Anyways, Life’s Great…, her major-label debut project due November 11.