Hometown Hero GloRilla Was Honored With Key To The City Of Memphis

With breakout songs such as “Wanna Be,” “TGIF,” and “F.N.F,” GloRilla has quickly become a national force in hip-hop. Although her global fan base continues to blossom, no one has more admiration for GloRilla than her hometown, Memphis, Tennessee.

Yesterday (September 1), local officials commemorated GloRilla’s success by awarding her the key to the city. During Memphis’ 901 Day celebration, Mayor Paul Young presented GloRilla with the prestigious honor while surrounded by friends and family. Over on Instagram (viewable here), GloRilla gushed about the touching distinction.

“Memphis made me Frayser raised me,” she wrote. “I got da key to my cityyyyy ahhhhh 🥳🥳🥳🥳 Happy 901 day MEMPHIS!!!!!!”

GloRilla has been extremely vocal about her upbringing in Frayser, Memphis’ north side. As part of a chat with Complex, GloRilla implied that her love for Memphis might have played a role in her decision to sign with Yo Gotti’s CMG The Label.

“You know, it just felt right,” she says. “Gotti is a hometown hero because he reached back and signed a lot of artists from Memphis, myself included. We’ve been getting the notoriety, because Memphis is known for music too.”

Unlike when Drake was given the same honor in June 2023, natives were in full support of GloRilla’s recognition.