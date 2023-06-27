Drake raps about riding through the 6 (slang for Toronto, Canada) with his woes and attending Toronto Raptors games, but he has love for another North American city. The “Parade On Cleveland” rapper was just awarded the key to Memphis — more specifically, to the county in which the city falls into, Shelby County. However, fans immediately took issue with it as he’s not a native of the city.

As the clip of Chairman Mickell Lowry presenting Drake with the honor hit social media, users shared their confusion.

Drake receives the key to the city of Memphis. pic.twitter.com/spqcp9QE88 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) June 27, 2023

One user wrote, “A Canadian? *no offense *.”

A Canadian? *no offense * — Ace Milan (@_papiace) June 27, 2023

Another hinted that this key should have gone to a host of other native rappers, posting a meme with the caption, “Every Memphis Rapper Right Now [crying emoji].”

Every Memphis Rapper Right Now 😭 pic.twitter.com/zyyRosJgy3 — DIABLO DA SLEEZE 🔥 (@LosTexasDiablo) June 27, 2023

While one person alleged that Drake doesn’t truly care for Memphis or the greater area after he pulled out of a prior commitment. “But rescheduled our concert in Memphis that was THIS Thursday ……oh okay,” penned the user.

But rescheduled our concert in Memphis that was THIS Thursday ……oh okay ?? — Drake is NOT on our side (@DopestOddFuture) June 27, 2023

On the other hand, some users didn’t care about the honor per se but rather that Drake didn’t bother to dress up for the occasion. “When you got the key to the city ceremony at 12 and pick up game at 12:30,” posted a user.

When you got the key to the city ceremony at 12 and pick up game at 12:30 — Damian (@damianmcfly) June 27, 2023

Although Drake isn’t a native of Memphis, his father, Dennis Graham, is. Drake has, as Chairman Lowry pointed out, shown Memphis a deal of respect in his solo music as well as in his collaborations with native Memphis acts. In 2013, he shot his video for the single “Worst Behavior” off the album Nothing Was The Same in the city. The visual, directed by Director X, featured appearances by hometown heroes Turk of the Hot Boys, Juicy J, Project Pat, and MJG from 8Ball & MJG.

Also, in his 2018 collaboration with native BlockBoy JB, “Look Alive,” Drake highlighted his family home in the city by rapping, “901 Shelby Drive / Look Alive / Look Alive.”