Megan Thee Stallion’s 2024 got off to a fractious start, with her January single “Hiss” not only touching off a short-lived battle with Nicki Minaj, but also setting a quarrelsome tone for seemingly all of hip-hop for the first quarter. However, she’s not letting that belligerent energy define her entire year. During her tour with GloRilla earlier this year, the two Southern stars celebrated the sisterhood of hip-hop, inviting Latto, Cardi B, and more to join them in a series of shows of mutual appreciation.

That positive energy could carry over to a new project from Meg with Glo, as they carry over the good vibes from their “Wanna Be” collaboration to a full project. In her new cover story for Billboard, Meg and Glo both expressed enthusiasm for the idea of a joint album. Megan said, “I think that would be very fire. I ain’t gon’ say too much, but it feels like it’s going to get done.” Meanwhile, Glo explained why such a project has them both excited. “Megan is a real rapper, and I’m also a real rapper,” she said. “We actually be talking and coming with bars on some down South gangsta sh*t. [It would be] some down South, real turnt, real rap [sh*t].”