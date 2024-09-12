The crowd at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards was left yelling, “Yeah, Glo!” after GloRilla’s performance of that song, decked out in a black-and-white suit, which turned into a skimpy bikini as she performed “TGIF” atop a conference table, replete with the flames that seemed like a prerequisite for pretty much every other performance of the night.

The Memphis native is fresh off the release of her second mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang, which produced “Wanna Be” with Megan Thee Stallion, its remix with Cardi B, and “All Dere” with Moneybagg Yo. She also joined Megan Thee Stallion on her Hot Girl Summer Tour, realized that Cardi B is her cousin, and had a slew of various wardrobe malfunctions. She was also presented with the key to the city of Memphis, making her very much a hometown hero and a burgeoning superstar.

She and Meg also apparently have plans to drop a joint album in the near future, with Meg saying, “I ain’t gon’ say too much, but it feels like it’s going to get done.” Not bad for a pair of rappers who say they weren’t sure about each other when they first met.

You can check out GloRilla’s performance video above, and keep up with the full list of VMAs winners here.