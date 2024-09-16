GloRilla Plans To Release Her Debut Album In October

Gloria Hallelujah Woods has had a great 2024, and just might be getting better. The Memphis rapper — better known as GloRilla — has already released a mixtape this year, but may soon be following up with her official debut album. Ehhthang Ehhthang produced a couple of hits — namely, “Wanna Be” with Megan Thee Stallion and “Yeah Glo!” — but she’s since released the borderline inescapable “TGIF,” and it seems now we know where that’s probably going to end up. Thanks to a red carpet interview from the 2024 MTV VMAs, where GloRilla performed last week, we also have a pretty good idea when Glo’s debut will drop.

“I’m dropping an album next month, in October,” she told Extra. “I’m so excited about that. We gon’ go number one! [The title] starts with a G.” At a guess, I’m thinking Gloria or GloRilla. Self-titled albums are all the rage lately (just look at Megan and Michael, two of the biggest albums of the last two years), and as a debut, a self-titled could be a strong move in generating some brand awareness.

Of course, album release dates tend to move around, so unless Glo drops an official announcement, take “October” with a grain of salt. Still, it’s exciting that we might be getting a landmark album from an artist having a banner year.