GloRilla’s womb has been a topic of conversation since the release of her debut album, Glorious. On the project, the “Whatchu Kno About Me” rapper sparked chatter about motherhood.

Yesterday (October 24), GloRilla added fuel to the fire by posting a series of photos (viewable here) with BMF actor Da’Vinchi and a pronounced baby bump. “[I] was so sick of hiding & sucking my stomach in lol,” read the caption (which has since been updated).

Fans immediately accused the images of being fakes. Now, GloRilla has clapped back on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Why would I be wearing a Halloween outfit dis early? Be fr.”

However, GloRilla laughing off supporters shock wasn’t exactly the flat-out denial they were looking for. The other probable answer to explain away this baby bump is GloRilla could be set to make a guest appearance in the show as Da’Vinchi’s love interest.

Another indication of that GloRilla is not actually carrying a child is a statement she made on Out Of Context hosted by Charlamagne Tha God. Earlier this month, GloRilla confessed that although she wanted to be mom, she would choose surrogacy as her path when the time came.

“I do want to have kids, but not my own kids,” she said. “I want to do a surrogate. I want somebody else to have my baby. To have my DNA, but I don’t want to have it.”

She then detailed what went into her decision, saying: “I just don’t want to actually have a baby… All my friends have kids, and they’re restricted a lot when they’re pregnant. I’m like, ‘Nah, I don’t want to go through that.”