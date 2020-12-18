Months after their massive Together At Home livestream festival featured names like Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, The Killers, Christine & The Queens, Pharrell, Camila Cabello, and Alicia Keys, Global Citizen brought together some of the best names in the R&B and Soul world with their Stand Up compilation album. Across the eight-track effort comes the first-ever collaboration between DMV natives GoldLink and Ari Lennox. Entitled “Sorrow, Tears, And Blood,” the funky effort sees both artists honoring the fight their brothers and sisters have put up.

The track comes as both artists continue to work on their upcoming sophomore albums. GoldLink is currently working on his follow-up to 2019’s Diaspora and recently released two singles — “Best Rapper In The F*ckin World” produced by Kaytranada and “Dunya” with LukeyWorld. On the other hand, Ari Lennox has been teasing her second album with a number of incredible-sounding teasers that she’s shared during various Instagram livestreams. She also released her “Grounded” single last week in partnership with Google and US Black Chambers, Inc.

As for the rest of the Stand Up compilation album, fans can look out for seven other records that feature Lucky Daye, Masego, Andra Day, PJ Morton, Jordin Sparks, Big Freedia, Tori Kelly, Raphael Saadiq, and more.

Stand Up is out now via Global Poverty Project. Get it here.