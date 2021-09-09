It took a minute, but GoldLink has finally gotten around to dropping a video for his single “Raindrops” featuring Flo Milli after debuting the song itself earlier this summer. The video borrows from a few different inspirations throughout, including the video game Dance Dance Revolution, millennial-era MTV video countdowns, and Drake’s meme-launching video for “Hotline Bling.” Opening with a meta look at the trappings of a video shoot, much of the clip focuses on GoldLink dancing inside a glowing, color-changing cube — sound familiar? Meanwhile, Milli appears in a relatively straight shot in a hot pink ensemble to perform the hook.

“Raindrops” was the second single released from GoldLink’s third album Haram!, which dropped in June and featured appearances from Flo Milli, NLE Choppa, Pressa, and Santigold. GoldLink announced the album in June with “White Walls,” and with the release of the video for “Raindrops” and the Flo Milli feature, he looks to keep some momentum going.

GoldLink was recently the subject of an ongoing debate about so-called “cancel culture” when some fans questioned whether he had truly been ostracized over his comments about Mac Miller. Flo Milli, meanwhile, is on an opposite course after being tabbed as one of the 2021 XXL Freshman Class. She is currently working on her debut album.

Watch the “Raindrops” video above.