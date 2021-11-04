20 years ago, the world was introduced to the first ever “virtual band.” It seems like a prescient creation in hindsight, considering how much of music went online in the two decades since. But Gorillaz have leaned very much into the live aspect and while 2-D, Noodle, Murdoc Niccals, and Russel Hobbs are still fixtures, the project is very much about Damon Albarn, Jamie Hewlett, Remi Kabaka Jr, and their incredible cast of collaborators.

Now for the 20th anniversary of the debut album (out December 10th), Gorillaz have announced the Gorillaz (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Vinyl Boxset) and it’s LOADED. There’s over four hours of new recordings, including demos, b-sides…. errr… “G-sides,” and a Live At The Forum. The 8-disc vinyl set also comes with a 27 page dossier-style art book of Gorillaz ephemera that all feed back into the theme of the outlaw virtual band’s creation in a post-apocalyptic world. Virtual drummer Russel Hobbs added some words on the findings that are all contained within the box set:

“Whistles have been blown. Truths have come to light. What started out as a trip down memory lane took a damn sideways turn into the heart of darkness. They say the past is another country. Turns out, it’s a whole other dimension.”

Along with the album release, comes the Song Machine LIVE concert film. It features concert footage, and also a behind-the-scenes featurette with commentary from Albarn and Hewlett. It’ll be in theaters on December 8th with tickets available next week. There’s also a Christmas themed Gorillaz store that’s open now.

Gorillaz (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Vinyl Boxset) is out on 12/10 via Warner. Pre-order the first edition here.

Gorillaz is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.