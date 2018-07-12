Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Damon Albarn-led band Gorillaz dropped their new album The Now Now. Coming just a year after the star-packed sprawl of Humanz, The Now Now was a decidedly more focused and stripped back endeavor, featuring some of the bands best songs in years. One of the standouts from that album is the single “Humility” that dropped ahead of the full album some months ago. Today, Gorillaz decided to share some updated versions of that track, one of which has been remixed by DJ Koze, and the other by Superorganism.