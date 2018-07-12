Gorillaz Share A Pair Of ‘Humility’ Remixes Put Together By DJ Koze And Superorganism

Senior Music Writer
07.12.18

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Damon Albarn-led band Gorillaz dropped their new album The Now Now. Coming just a year after the star-packed sprawl of Humanz, The Now Now was a decidedly more focused and stripped back endeavor, featuring some of the bands best songs in years. One of the standouts from that album is the single “Humility” that dropped ahead of the full album some months ago. Today, Gorillaz decided to share some updated versions of that track, one of which has been remixed by DJ Koze, and the other by Superorganism.

Around The Web

TAGSDJ KozeGORILLAZHumilitySuperorganismThe Now Now

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 6 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 1 week ago 11 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 1 week ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 1 week ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP