The Governors Ball Music Festival launched in 2011, and every year since then, the fest has improved to the point where it is now one of the country’s finest festivals. For the festival’s tenth anniversary in 2020 (from June 5 to 7), the organizers is implementing some new rules in hopes of further bettering the festival experience. The most notable change is the new age policy, which says that people who are 17 years old or younger can only attend the festival if they are accompanied by an adult who is at least 21 years old.

As the festival’s New Age Policy page on its website notes, Attendees who are at least 18 years old will only need a valid form of ID to enter the festival (driver’s license, passport, etc.). People who are under 18, however, will not be allowed onto the festival grounds unless they are accompanied by somebody who is at least 21 years old. Additionally, a festivalgoer who is 21 or older can only bring up to two people who are under 18 years old with them. People 18 and under must arrive with their 21+ escort at the same festival entrance, and everybody must have valid wristbands/tickets. Festival attendees who are 5 years old and younger must also be accompanied by somebody who is at least 21, but attendees that young do not need to have their own ticket.

It’s also important to note that the age requirements are applied by the date of the festival (June 5 to 7, 2020), not when the tickets are purchased, meaning that somebody who is not at least 21 years old now but will be when the festival is happening will not need to be accompanied by somebody older than them.

Founders Entertainment’s Tom Russell and Jordan Wolowitz say of the new rules, “Nothing is more important to us than the quality of the festival experience, and the changes we are implementing this year come directly from fan feedback and conversation. We are always listening, always evolving, and always trying to give our fans and our City the best festival they could ask for.”