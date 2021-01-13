Governors Ball Announces Plans To Have A Festival In September 2021

Spring of 2020 was consumed by uncertainty over the pandemic, particularly in the live music industry. Many festivals postponed their dates before the country came to the collective realization that big gatherings would be out of the question for at least a year. Now, as the vaccination rollout has begun, festival organizers are hopeful that large-scale events will be safe in the near future. Governors Ball has set their sights on the fall of 2021, announcing that they plan to go ahead with this year’s festival.

Governors Ball typically takes place in June every year, but in 2021, organizers have decided to push back the date to September. On Wednesday, the festival announced that they have officially booked the weekend of September 24th through 26th in New York City for this year’s event. Governors Ball has yet to release a lineup, but said it will not be the same as what would have been last year’s bill.

Along with sharing the new dates, festival organizers announced they will be keeping the health and safety of staff and festivalgoers their number one priority. “Given that vaccines are rolling out and many experts predict a return to live music events in the Fall, we are hopeful,” they wrote. “We’re booking an amazing lineup and making sure all suggested safety protocols are followed. Rest assured that safety is our first priority and we are working closely with all city and state authorities on everything.”

Check out Governors Balls’ official announcement above.