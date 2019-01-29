Did The Grammys Committee Even Listen To Rock Albums This Year?

Getty Image

The Recording Academy doesn’t necessarily have the best track record when it comes to bestowing Grammy Awards on all-around impressive and culturally important music; this should come as no surprise. Obvious case in point: Macklemore’s The Heist being awarded Best Rap Album over Kendrick Lamar’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City in 2013. One was genre- and generation-defining, taking on issues of systemic racism and cultural appropriation, while the other was literally a white man capitalizing on a historically African American art form. But I digress.

All of that said, both The Heist and Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City at least held their weight in terms of relevance in the cultural landscape of 2013, making them appropriate choices for nomination in the category of Best Rap Album. However, just over five years later, looking at the nominations for the 61st annual Grammy Awards, it appears that the Academy didn’t even attempt to listen to relevant rock music in 2018, instead looking through the list of the year’s releases and saying “oh, that name looks familiar.” I can say this with a fair amount of confidence because I professionally write about rock music and even I have not even considered listening to three out of five of the nominated records.

2018 was a great year for rock music! But epic new albums from the likes of Mitski, Turnstile, Jeff Rosenstock, or Courtney Barnett, all of which received nearly-unanimous critical and fan acclaim, will receive no mention on Music’s Biggest Night. Even a Grammy mainstay like Jack White is mysteriously absent from the pool of nominees. Instead, nostalgia and comfort in the familiar reign supreme once again in 2019, naming a reincarnated grunge group minus their legendary singer (Alice In Chains) and a reincarnated classic rock group minus all of their members (Greta Van Fleet) as the torch-bearers of the genre.

Let’s break down the 2019 nominations in the category of Best Rock Album.