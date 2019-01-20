It’s not common that a rising artist like Greta Van Fleet books a coveted appearance on Saturday Night Live without a major mainstream hit song. We saw it late last year with Maggie Rogers and have seen it in the past with someone like Courtney Barnett, but mostly SNL offers their stage to more established artists or people whose hits have already saturated the general consciousness. In short, Billy Corgan-approved rockers Greta Van Fleet getting the gig at SNL just a few months after dropping their debut album, Anthem Of The Peaceful Army, is a big deal.

The Michigan natives were sure not to squander the opportunity with their first performance of the night, a fiery version of “Black Smoke Rising.” It was an interesting song choice, as the tune dates back to their 2017 EP of the same name and doesn’t feature on their new album. But that mattered little as the Kiszka brothers (and drummer Danny Wagner) gave their best tribute to shaggy-haired rock music of the ’70s. For those that had only heard of Greta Van Fleet before tonight, seeing them in their vintage fashion was just the introduction that could have earned them a host of new fans.

Check out Greta Van Fleet performing “Black Smoke Rising” on Saturday Night Live above.