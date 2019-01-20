Following their first performance of the night that featured a fiery rendition of “Black Smoke Rising,” Michigan rock revivalists Greta Van Fleet made their way to the stage for another tune for Saturday Night Live, this time “You’re The One.”

Hearing rock music so guitar-centric and unabashedly retro is a rarity in pop culture these days, but Greta Van Fleet are proving that the form still has a place in the mainstream. In fact, the band’s debut album found itself landing at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 upon its release in October, surprising many who wondered if the young men could find an audience so big. But the band’s star has only continued to rise in the past few months, culminating with their television appearance tonight.

For their rendition of Anthem Of The Peaceful Army‘s “You’re The One,” the band relied less on larger-than-life rock swings and more on good-vibes community building. It’s a more relaxed, singalong jam, that saw frontperson Joshua Kiszka sharing a microphone with his guitarist sibling Jacob to amplify their musical (and literal) brotherhood. Working together with their earlier performance, the band showed two sides of their coin, proving to be a lot more nuanced than many give them credit for.

Watch Greta Van Fleet perform “You’re The One” on Saturday Night Live above.