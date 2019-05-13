For folks looking for a new classic-leaning rock band, Greta Van Fleet is one of the finest options. They’ve been endlessly compared to a certain legendary band (that’s named after a heavy airship airship and whose members included Jimmy Page and Robert Plant), and stylistically, those comparisons are clearly justifiable. Consequently, they’ve achieved significant success early on in their career: Their 2018 album Anthem Of The Peaceful Army peaked at No. 3 on the charts, while their 2017 EP From The Fires won the Grammy for Best Rock album earlier this year.
They put on a heck of a live show too, and this fall, fans (mostly those on the West Coast) will be able to enjoy it, as the band has just announced additional North American tour dates for September and October of this year. The group will find their way to Missouri, Colorado (at Red Rocks), Las Vegas, California, Texas, New Orleans, Nashville, and Philadelphia.
Check out Greta Van Fleet’s upcoming tour dates below, with the newly announced ones beginning in September.
05/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
05/15 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/16 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre
05/18 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage
05/19 — Columbia, MD @ Kerfuffle, Merriweather Post Pavilion (DC101 Radio show)
05/21 — Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
05/22 — Rochester, NY @ Rochester Dome Arena
05/24 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival
05/25 — Forest Hills Stadium, Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
05/28 — Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
05/29 — Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
05/31 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival
06/01 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival
06/02 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
06/04 — Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
09/21 — Kansas City, MO @ The Starlight Theatre
09/23 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/27 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas
09/29 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
09/30 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
10/02 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/09 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
10/11 — New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena
10/13 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
10/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia