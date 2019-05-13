Getty Image

For folks looking for a new classic-leaning rock band, Greta Van Fleet is one of the finest options. They’ve been endlessly compared to a certain legendary band (that’s named after a heavy airship airship and whose members included Jimmy Page and Robert Plant), and stylistically, those comparisons are clearly justifiable. Consequently, they’ve achieved significant success early on in their career: Their 2018 album Anthem Of The Peaceful Army peaked at No. 3 on the charts, while their 2017 EP From The Fires won the Grammy for Best Rock album earlier this year.

They put on a heck of a live show too, and this fall, fans (mostly those on the West Coast) will be able to enjoy it, as the band has just announced additional North American tour dates for September and October of this year. The group will find their way to Missouri, Colorado (at Red Rocks), Las Vegas, California, Texas, New Orleans, Nashville, and Philadelphia.

We are thrilled to share new performances on The March of the Peaceful Army! Tickets will be available Friday at 10AM local time: https://t.co/N2QecJNiKb pic.twitter.com/HL8bAN0wTC — Greta Van Fleet (@GretaVanFleet) May 13, 2019

Check out Greta Van Fleet’s upcoming tour dates below, with the newly announced ones beginning in September.

05/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

05/15 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/16 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre

05/18 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage

05/19 — Columbia, MD @ Kerfuffle, Merriweather Post Pavilion (DC101 Radio show)

05/21 — Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

05/22 — Rochester, NY @ Rochester Dome Arena

05/24 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

05/25 — Forest Hills Stadium, Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

05/28 — Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

05/29 — Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

05/31 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival

06/01 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival

06/02 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

06/04 — Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

09/21 — Kansas City, MO @ The Starlight Theatre

09/23 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/27 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas

09/29 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

09/30 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

10/02 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/09 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

10/11 — New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

10/13 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

10/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia