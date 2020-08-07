With the slew of singles he’s released over the past months, one can only hope Guapdad 4000 has something bigger in store for his fans. Bringing June to a close with his second collaboration with Denzel Curry, the two rappers joined forces for their “Lil Scammer That Could” collab, one that came attached with quite the surreal music video. The track was then followed by his “No Home For The Brave” and “Orgasm Full Of Pain” singles in the following weeks before he returned for a third consecutive week with “Choppa Talk” alongside TyFontaine. Keeping the pedal to the metal, Guapdad keeps it coming with another single.

Holding it down by himself this time around, Guapdad returns with his latest release “Deadly Assassination Summer Squad.” The track centers around Gupadad’s fight to stay alive, one that always seems to come up during the summertime. “I was fightin’ for my life in the summer time,” he raps. “N****s always tryna catch me when I’m doin’ right.”

Earlier this year, Guapdad went on a similar streak in releasing singles week after week. The end result of that was the Platinum Falcon Tape, Vol. 1 so it may be possible that volume 2 is on the way. Whether it is or not, the music and the Rona Raps series amplifies the generosity and creative skills he holds within.

Listen to “Deadly Assassination Summer Squad” above.

