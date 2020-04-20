Guapdad 4000 has so many nicknames, it’s difficult to keep track. Bitcoin Batman, Shia Labustdown, Jean Fraud Van Scam, Prada Prettiest, Stone Cold Steve Flossin, Valentino Viper, and Ferragamo Falcon adorn his AKA list, among others. That last one, though, is the inspiration behind the Bay Area rapper’s current weekly endeavor, Falcon Fridays. While seemingly the whole world shelters in self-isolation, Guapdad is deadset on making the most of his captive audience. While his 2019 project Dior Deposits and his appearances on practically every track from Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III increased his public profile enough to make the former scammer a name to watch out for, his twin, quarantine-associated weekly series, Falcon Fridays and Rona Raps, are his bid for rap game domination. His skills as a scammer have served him well over the course of his precipitous rise — his conspicuous placement on Dreamers is the result of his insistence on being in every room during the compilation’s legendary recording sessions and his comfort with hearing the word “no” has given him the confidence to take longer shots than Steph Curry in the clutch — it’s his skills as a rapper he wants to highlight with his current social media campaigns. He carries over the hunger though, as well as a genial disposition that has earned his friends all over the industry. It’s those friendships he’s now leveraging to make Falcon Fridays and Rona Raps must-see Instagram TV. Uproxx caught up with Guapdad over the phone to discuss his weekly campaigns, quarantine boredom, viral fame, and kicking coronavirus-inspired xenophobia to the curb. How’d you come up with the concept of Falcon Fridays? Where does even the terminology of Falcon Fridays come from? That’s really ill with the alliteration and it sounds like something Ghostface would say almost. He had falcon on his arm. The legendary Ghostface. That n**** had a f*cking falcon gauntlet. What the f*ck is wrong with him? Goddamn, that is so legendary. it’s really my manager’s sauce though. He got a weekly drop program that he already worked and developed through Young Pinch when they was doing theirs. And I just put the name. Because I’m the Ferragamo Falcon and we decided to drop Friday. Even though I kind of hate dropping music on Fridays. But the titles of these songs have been incredible. I’m loving these. How do you come up with a title like a “Peanut Butter Pootie Tang?”

I swear to God if I leak me and Zack [Fox]’s last texts we going viral, bro. Because we literally don’t be talking about nothing and it’s always in the most wild way to talk about absolutely nothing. Other than planning certain shit, which even that way it’s just you can’t decipher it. He just hit me like bro sing “Slob On My Knob” to the camera like right now. I looked up the lyrics and rapped the whole thing. I didn’t even know what the f*ck was going on. What was the first thing in your head when you saw Missy Elliott respond to your “Supa Dupa Fly” video? Bro, It was f*cking crazy. I was on a plane and I didn’t even see that. I uploaded that video as we was taking off because my manager was like, “People was f*cking with this on the story. You should post this on the page.” I said for sure. Threw it up. Took off. And I was leaving New York and by the time I landed in LA, Missy Elliot had responded to me and followed me back. I was like “What the f*ck?” I was just blown away. I was like “Damn, should I not believe that?” I didn’t know if I should change the way that I’d be tweeting because I be tweeting some stupid reckless sh*t. But I’m like, “Nah Missy going to love me for who I am.” View this post on Instagram Yo @missymisdemeanorelliott responded on Twitter WTFFFF 😭😭😭 she didn’t even give me an hour to shine 😭😭😭 A post shared by Guapdad 4000 (@guapdad4000) on Feb 29, 2020 at 1:25pm PST So another thing that you’re doing for the duration of the corona quarantine is Game Night. How did that come about and what can we expect from that? The Game Night was Breona, my publicist’s, idea. You would probably see a lot of content from it afterwards, but it’s going to be something ridiculous. So that’s where I’m at with the Game Night shit. I’m excited for it, though.