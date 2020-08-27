In 2017, Gucci Mane published an autobiography. The rapper apparently enjoyed being an author, because now he is back in the writing saddle and is ready to release a new book. His second book, The Gucci Mane Guide To Greatness, is set for release on October 13 through Simon & Schuster.

2nd book otw 🏹🥶 https://t.co/ReK7zZLZPq — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) August 27, 2020

Gucci said in his author’s statement:

“I live by the principles in this book. I wanted to write this book to give you a tool set. This book should touch people who are going through something. It’s not going to be easy. But study these words, and put them into action. I want this book to keep you motivated. I want you to keep coming back to it for guidance and inspiration. You can put it on your shelf and keep going to The Gucci Mane Guide to Greatness. This book is a challenge. Don’t underestimate yourself. Don’t think that what you’re saying is not important. Don’t think you can’t achieve the impossible. Everyone needs some game, so here it is. The Gucci Mane Guide to Greatness is for the world. Enjoy.”

The publisher’s statement also reads, “In this inspiring follow up to his iconic memoir, Gucci Mane gifts us with his playbook for living your best life. Packed with stunning photographs, The Gucci Mane Guide to Greatness distills the legend’s timeless wisdom into a one-of-a-kind motivational guidebook. Gucci Mane emerged transformed after a turbulent life of violence, crime, and addiction to become a dazzling embodiment of the power of positivity, focus, and hard-work. Using examples from his life of unparalleled success, Gucci Mane looks inward and upward to offer his blueprint for greatness. A must read for anyone with big ambitions and bigger dreams.”

